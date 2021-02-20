Left Menu

Goa govt earmarks Rs 5 cr for apprenticeship training scheme

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 20-02-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 08:52 IST
The Goa government has earmarkedRs five crore for the Chief Minister's Apprenticeship TrainingScheme 2021, which aims to provide employment to the youths, asenior official has said.

The Goa Cabinet had approved the scheme on Wednesday.

A senior official from the Chief Minister's Office(CMO) told PTI on Friday that the government has earmarked Rsfive crore for the scheme, which would be implemented throughthe Goa Human Resource Development Corporation.

''The state government will sign MoUs with privateplayers to provide employment to the youths from Goa underthis ambitious scheme,'' he said.

The official said that under this scheme, the stateaims to train 2,500 youths in a year, which will provideemployment opportunities to them.

The scheme will provide work experience to thestudents, which will make them employable.

The state government will pay remuneration to eachselected youth during the programme, the duration of whichwill depend upon the kind of training one has opted for, headded.

