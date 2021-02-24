Left Menu

No 'mixopathy', Ayurvedic doctors well trained: AYUSH minister

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 13:54 IST
No 'mixopathy', Ayurvedic doctors well trained: AYUSH minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik on Wednesday said there is no concept of ''mixopathy'', as claimed by a section of allopathic doctors, and asserted that ayurvedic practitioners are also trained to perform surgeries.

The idea behind allowing ayurvedic practitioners to perform medical surgeries and other functions is aimed at supporting the allopathic practice, Naik told PTI shortly before his discharge from the Goa Medical College and Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment after an accident.

To a question on the Indian Medical Association (IMA) opposing the Centre's decision to allow ayurvedic doctors to perform surgeries, Naik said there is no term like ''mixopathy''.

''We are introducing an Indian system of medicine to support the practice of allopathy,'' he said, adding that it is not a competition as both the medical practices would compliment each other.

Naik further said that ayurvedic doctors are educated at par with allopathic practitioners and they are even trained to perform surgeries.

''After completing their studies, the ayurvedic doctors undergo internship for one year. They are trained surgeons, he said.

Naik said the Indian system of medicine has been forwarded to people of the country since centuries and its formula has not changed since then.

Allopathic doctors in some parts of the country recently protested against the Centre's decision to allow ayurvedic physicians to perform certain types of surgeries.

The IMA has been opposing the Central Council of Indian Medicine's decision to allow ayurvedic doctors to conduct certain surgical procedures after completion of their three-year post-graduate course.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman killed, set afire by husband in Hamirpur

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly killed and set afire by her husband in Uttar Pradeshs Hamirpur district, police said on Wednesday.Shakuntala was missing since Saturday and her husband, Ram Swarup, had informed her brother that she had fle...

Nepalese youth arrested with narcotics worth over Rs one crore: UP police

Bahraich UP, Feb 24 PTI A Nepalese youth was arrested for allegedly smuggling narcotics with a street value of over Rs one crore, police said on Wednesday.A joint team of the local police and the Sashastra Seema Bal SSB arrested the youth,...

Officials: Engine explosion, fire kill 10 Afghan civilians

A minivan carrying civilians caught fire Wednesday after its engine exploded in southern Afghanistan killing 10 family members, including three children, an official said.Southern Urozgan provincial police spokesman Ahmad Shah Sahel said th...

I-T refunds worth over Rs 1.95 lakh cr issued so far this fiscal

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 1.95 lakh crore worth refunds to over 1.93 crore taxpayers so far this fiscal.Of this, personal income tax refunds of Rs 69,653 crore have been issued to over 1.90 crore taxp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021