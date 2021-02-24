Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-02-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 14:21 IST
MP CM urges people to plant at least one sapling a year
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday appealed to the people of the state to plant at least one sapling a year to conserve the environment.

He made the appeal after planting a sapling at Smart Road Garden here as part of his vow to plant one tree everyday in the state.

Chouhan launched this drive on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti on February 19, from Amarkantak, the origin of the Narmada river.

''It is a mega campaign. I will plant a tree everyday and for saving the environment, I appeal to the people of the state to plant at least one tree in a year on occasions like birthdays, anniversaries or in memory of their children and parents,'' Chouhan told reporters.

''It will enhance people's joy and we will be able to serve mother earth in the real sense,'' he added.

On February 20, Chouhan had planted a sapling at the Mantralaya Garden, the next day at his official residence and a college campus in Nasrullaganj, at Smart Road on Februray 22 and at Smart Road Garden the next day, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

