Equity markets to remain open till 5 pm: BSE

Equity markets to remain open till 5 pm: BSEPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:09 IST
Leading bourse BSE said its equity and equity derivatives markets will remain open till 5 pm on Wednesday.
The move comes amid the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suffering an outage due to technical glitches.
''BSE equity and equity derivatives markets will remain open till 5 pm today as decided jointly between exchanges today. All other markets timings will remain as normal,'' it said in a statement.
