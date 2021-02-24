Equity markets to remain open till 5 pm: BSE

Leading bourse BSE said its equity and equity derivatives markets will remain open till 5 pm on Wednesday.

The move comes amid the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suffering an outage due to technical glitches.

Advertisement

''BSE equity and equity derivatives markets will remain open till 5 pm today as decided jointly between exchanges today. All other markets timings will remain as normal,'' it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)