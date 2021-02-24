Left Menu

Equity markets to remain open till 5 pm: BSE

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:09 IST
Equity markets to remain open till 5 pm: BSE
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Leading bourse BSE said its equity and equity derivatives markets will remain open till 5 pm on Wednesday.

The move comes amid the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suffering an outage due to technical glitches.

''BSE equity and equity derivatives markets will remain open till 5 pm today as decided jointly between exchanges today. All other markets timings will remain as normal,'' it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece to continue Athens lockdown as COVID cases rise

Greece will not be able to lift lockdown restrictions in the wider Athens area on March 1 as previously planned, following a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.Athens metropolitan ...

Banijay Asia, NBCUniversal Formats ink co-production deal

Production banner Banijay Asia and NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group, have signed a co-production deal to create Indian versions of popular shows like Suits, House and Saturday Night Live.As part of the agreement, B...

Spain plans 11-billion-euro direct aid package to help COVID-hit companies

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced an extra 11 billion euro 13.4 billion package on Wednesday to help Spains small and mid-sized companies and the self-employed cope with the economic crisis wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. He gave ...

Maritime India Summit 2021 to be held to promote investment in sector

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is organizing Maritime India Summit 2021 on a virtual platform www.maritimeindiasummit.in, from 2nd March to 4th March 2021, to promote both international and domestic investment in the Ports and Ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021