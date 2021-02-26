Sarvagna Nagar Receives a State-of-the-Art Karnataka Public School

The School was constructed with an investment of INR 4.10 Crore Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India A brand new Karnataka Public School was inaugurated today by Shri S Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary & Secondary Education, at DoddaBanaswadi in the Sarvagna Nagar constituency. The school inauguration was held in the presence of Shri K J George, MLA – Sarvagna Nagar, other Government dignitaries, and representatives from the Department of Education.

On the occasion, Shri K J George said, "During this challenging time, we wanted to ensure that students would have a state-of-the-art school to return to. This school and its facilities will enable students from the 9th to 12th standards to reach their true potential before beginning their higher studies or joining the workforce. The school will be maintained daily by a professional facilities team and students will have access to health care initiatives. We are so pleased to create a model school for the community, creating a long-lasting positive influence." Shri S Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary & Secondary Education, said, "Karnataka Public Schools are designed to provide the continuity of learning to students from Grade 1 to Grade 12, providing stability to the students. I am happy to see this good initiative taken by Shri KJ George to make this school the best center of learning." The new school will host modern amenities including 12 classrooms, 1 staff room, a computer room, a cafeteria, solar power facilities, rainwater harvesting, hand wash, and drinking water facilities, a paved courtyard, and separate toilets for boys, girls, teachers, and children with disabilities.

Extensive renovations on the existing, adjoining Higher Primary School were undertaken, including the waterproofing of the entire roof, internal & external painting of all old rooms, re-tiling of the corridors and staircases, and repairs for the doors and windows. The new school building has been fitted out with all the necessary furnishings and equipment. Under Shri K J George's leadership, this new Government School building is a part of the larger initiative to enhance the educational infrastructure in Sarvagna Nagar. This includes the renovation of 14 Government Schools, 37 Anganwadis, and the set-up of an e-learning program across Government Schools. Also, the Sarvagna Nagar Health Care Institute delivers quality healthcare services to the underprivileged. A state-of-the-art Skill Development Centre will be set up in Jeevanahalli, designed to upskill the youth of Sarvagna Nagar and empower their livelihoods.

