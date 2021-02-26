Left Menu

17 BJP leaders given ministerial rank in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-02-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 20:29 IST
17 BJP leaders given ministerial rank in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday appointed 17 BJP leaders as presidents, vice presidents and advisors of different commissions, corporations, councils and committees besides giving them ministerial rank.

The move is being seen in political circles in the state as part of a strategy ahead of Assembly polls next year to keep the BJP flock together.

The beneficiaries include Ramsurat Nautiyal from Chinyalisaur who has been made vice president of Rajya Matsya Palak Abhikaran, Kailash Pant from Ranikhet who has been appointed the president of State Disaster Management Advisory Committee and Pratap Singh Rawat from Chakrata who has been named as the vice president of Forest Development Corporation.

Other leaders to have got the new posts included Kamal Jindal from Sitarganj who has been appointed as the vice president of Uttarakhand Forest and Environment Advisory Committee, Sanjay Singh Thakur from Roorkee who has been made vice president of State Wildlife Advisory Board, Mohan Singh Mehra from Jageshwar who has become the president of National Rural Health Advisory and Monitoring Council.

Ashutosh Kimothi from Rudraprayag has been appointed as the vice president of Herbal Research and Development Institute, Gopeshwar; Harish Dafoti from Devipura Maldhan Chaur Ramnagar has been appointed as the president of Hariram Tamta Traditional Craft Development Institute; Vimal Kumar from Haridwar as the advisor to Chief Minister on small industries; Baby Aswal of Tehri as the president of State Women Entrepreneurship Council; Sushma Rawat from Pauri as the president of the state-level Women Vigilance Committee, Arun Kumar Sood from Doiwala as the president of State Sports Council and Mukesh Kumar from Jaspur as the president of Scheduled Caste Commission.

Subhash Joshi from Dehradun has been made the president of Senior Citizens Welfare Council, Dinesh Mehra has been named as vice president of Government Industrial Training Institute Advisory Committee, Anil Goyal from Dehradun is the vice president of Civil Aviation Development Authority and Rajendra Juyal from Tehri is the vice president of Uttarakhand Krishak Mitra Parishad.

All of them have been given the rank of state ministers, an official release here said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina's health minister tests positive for COVID-19 one week into job

Argentinas newly appointed health minister Carla Vizzotti said on Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19, one week after her predecesor resigned following reports that VIPs in the South American nation had jumped the line to receive va...

Gymnastics-U.S. governing body shocked over death of former coach

USA Gymnastics has expressed shock at the news that former coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday aged 63 following charges of human trafficking and sexual assault. Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, was ch...

In Texas, Biden brings empathy and White House security official lays out state's mistakes

U.S. President Joe Biden met with volunteers at a food bank, toured a health center and visited an emergency operations facility on Friday to assess recovery efforts from a severe Texas winter storm while an aide blamed state government for...

Czech government tightens lockdown, limits movement to fight COVID surge

The Czech government announced on Friday strict new restrictions limiting peoples movement over the next three weeks and tightening shop and school closures in a bid to slow a fast spread of COVID-19 infections. The country of 10.7 million,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021