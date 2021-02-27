Left Menu

Kafeel Khan calls on Rajasthan CM to discuss 'Health for All' programme

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-02-2021 00:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 00:53 IST
Kafeel Khan calls on Rajasthan CM to discuss 'Health for All' programme
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Dr Kafeel Khan on Friday met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and discussed the ''Health for All'' initiative that he has launched with eminent healthcare professionals.

''Discussed #HealthForAll initiative with Honorable @ashokgehlot51 sir,'' Khan said on his Twitter handle.

During the meeting at Gehlot's residence in Jaipur, Khan congratulated him for the Ayushman Bharat Mahatma Gandhi Rajasthan Swasthya Beema Yojana that will give free medical coverage to 1.10 crore families, a source close to him said here.

Khan also thanked him for the help and support extended by the Rajasthan government.

Khan presented the CM with details of the ''Health For All'' initiative he had started with prominent healthcare providers from across India, he said.

Gehlot expressed his desire to use the doctor's expertise assuring his support against the injustice committed by the Uttar Pradesh government, the source said.

Khan hit national headlines after the 2017 tragedy at Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College, in which several children died due to lack of oxygen cylinders. Initially, he was hailed as a saviour for the children for arranging emergency oxygen cylinders but later, faced action, along with nine other doctors and staff members of the hospital, all of whom were released on bail later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol riot suspect disavows far-right group, but loses bid for release

A leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group accused of helping lead the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trumps supporters lost her bid to be released from jail, despite disavowing the group during a Friday court hearing.U.S. Di...

Brazil's capital goes into lockdown to quell COVID-19 surge

The governor of Brazils capital city, Brasilia, plans to announce a 24-hour lockdown for all but essential services on Friday to curb a worsening COVID-19 outbreak that has filled its intensive care wards to the brim, an aide told Reuters.T...

Argentina's health minister tests positive for COVID-19 one week into job

Argentinas newly appointed health minister Carla Vizzotti said on Friday she had tested positive for COVID-19, one week after her predecesor resigned following reports that VIPs in the South American nation had jumped the line to receive va...

Gymnastics-U.S. governing body shocked over death of former coach

USA Gymnastics has expressed shock at the news that former coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday aged 63 following charges of human trafficking and sexual assault. Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar, was ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021