Left Menu

Official: 42 abducted from Nigerian school 2 weeks ago freed

One resident said the gunmen also attacked a nearby military camp and checkpoint, preventing soldiers from interfering with the mass abduction.Several large groups of armed men operate in Zamfara state, described by the government as bandits, and are known to kidnap for money and to push for the release of their members from jail.Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said Friday the governments primary objective is to get all the school hostages returned safe, alive and unharmed.We will not succumb to blackmail by bandits and criminals who target innocent school students in the expectation of huge ransom payments, he said.

PTI | Abuja | Updated: 27-02-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 15:33 IST
Official: 42 abducted from Nigerian school 2 weeks ago freed
File photo. Image Credit: Pixabay

An official says 42 people including 27 students who were abducted two weeks ago from a school in northern Nigeria have been freed.

The chief press secretary for the Niger state governor, Mary Noel-Berje, told The Associated Press on Saturday that those released have arrived in the state capital, Minna. "We have received them," she said.

The students, teachers, and family members were abducted by gunmen from the Government Science College Kagara.

Their release was announced a day after police said gunmen had abducted 317 girls from a boarding school elsewhere in northern Nigeria, in Zamfara state. One resident said the gunmen also attacked a nearby military camp and checkpoint, preventing soldiers from interfering with the mass abduction.

Several large groups of armed men operate in Zamfara state, described by the government as bandits, and are known to kidnap for money and to push for the release of their members from jail.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said Friday the government's primary objective is to get all the school hostages returned safe, alive, and unharmed.

"We will not succumb to blackmail by bandits and criminals who target innocent school students in the expectation of huge ransom payments," he said. "Let bandits, kidnappers, and terrorists not entertain any illusions that they are more powerful than the government." Nigeria has seen several such attacks and kidnappings over the years, notably the mass abduction in April 2014 by jihadist group Boko Haram of 276 girls from the secondary school in Chibok in Borno state. More than a hundred of the girls are still missing.

In December, 344 students were abducted from the Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State. They were eventually released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hard to be fully ready for first race, says Ferrari's Sainz

Spaniard Carlos Sainz expects it will take time for him to get fully up to speed with Ferrari given the limited amount of testing before the season starts in Bahrain next month.The 26-year-old has moved from McLaren to Maranello, where he w...

Biden White House asks "Trump who?" ahead of speech to conservatives

President Joe Bidens White House has made it clear it plans to ignore Donald Trumps speech on Sunday to a conservative conference in Florida, where the former president is expected to go on the attack against his successor.Our focus is cert...

Six states records surge in active COVID-19 cases

As six states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat have shown a surge in new cases in the last 24 hours, Indias total active cases count has reached 1,59,590 on Saturday. Indias present active caseload now stand...

Clash of titans: Mumbai City face ATK Mohun Bagan for League Winners Shield

Mumbai City FC will be eyeing three points to finish at the top and grab a spot in the AFC Champions League when they clash with table-toppers ATK Mohun Bagan in the final game of the ISL league stage here on Sunday.The contest at the GMC S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021