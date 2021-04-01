Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:08 IST
Lrnable Group proposes Delhi govt to provide behavioural skill training to teachers

Skill provider Lrnable Group on Thursday said it has proposed the Delhi government to provide behavioural skill training to teachers for building a sensitive and productive workforce.

The company has also proposed to offer different online learning modules to engage students and develop communication skills, as well as online testing platform.

In a letter to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Lrnable Group CEO Vikram Kumar said the company is working in the direction of replacing existing rote learning model.

''We want to pick Delhi as a model state and intend to arrest the school drop-outs significantly.

''The group has proposed a behavioural skill training for building a sensitive and productive workforce, for which teachers need to be trained first so that they are effectively imparting the desired skills,'' he said.

He added that the group has the capabilities to design a Training of Trainers programme for all teachers after accessing the skill gaps in a scientific way.

Currently, nearly 80 per cent of new entrants to the country's workforce get little or no opportunity for skills education, Kumar said adding only 2.5 per cent of the Indian workforce is exposed to formal vocational training.

''For transformation to take place, partnerships between the government and capable facilitators, students and teachers across all education institutions, are need of the hour,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

