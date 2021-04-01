Left Menu

AP mandal, zilla parishad territorial constituencies polls to be held on April 8

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:01 IST
AP mandal, zilla parishad territorial constituencies polls to be held on April 8
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission on Thursday issued the notification for resumption of stalled poll process to the mandal and zilla parishad territorial constituencies.

As per the notification, the election will be held on April 8 and counting of votes on April 10.

The Commission saw hectic activity since Thursday morning when Nilam Sawhney assumed charge as the new State Election Commissioner.

She then held a meeting with Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and followed it up with all district collectors and police officials on the poll preparedness.

Late in the night, the SEC issued the notification for resuming the election process that was deferred on March 15 last year due to COVID-19 outbreak.

''The SEC convened meeting with senior officials and also held a video conference with Collectors and District Election Authorities and reviewed the preparedness for resumption of the election process of MPTCs and ZPTCs.'' ''The Commission, thoroughly satisfied with the inputs received from all officials, decided to resume the process,'' the Commission said in a release.

It said the model code of conduct has come into immediate effect in all rural areas of the state.

The SEC, infact, invited all recognised and registered political parties for a discussion on Friday at 11 am on the resumption of the poll process but it issued the notification ahead of the scheduled meeting.

There are 9,696 MPTCs out of which 2,371 seats were won uncontested, with the ruling YSR Congress bagging 2,271 of them.

Election will now be held for 7,322 seats. Of the 652 ZPTCs, 126 were won uncontested, all by the YSRC, and election will now be conducted for 526 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nike wins halt to further sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

A federal judge on Thursday sided with Nike Inc in ordering a Brooklyn company to temporarily stop further sales of Satan Shoes it produced in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X.U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee in Brooklyn ruled three ...

Tigress found dead in MP's Bandhavgarh reserve

A 13-year-old tigress was found dead in the core area of Badhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradeshs Umaria district, an official said on Thursday.The official, however, denied that the animal was killed in the recent wildfire in the sanctu...

Nitin Gadkari announces upgradation, reconstruction of several projects across country

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday announced a slew of construction and rehabilitation projects for roads in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Ladakh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Ladakh and Telangana. Land acquisition for the work of rehabi...

Pakistan placed in 'poor' category in freedom of expression: Report

Pakistan has performed poorly with respect to legal protections for the right to freedom of expression of its citizens during 2020, according to a new assessment report published by the Media Matters for Democracy. According to The News Int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021