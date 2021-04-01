Unhappy with Kumbh arrangements, seers ‘assault’ official

Unhappy with the arrangements at their camp in Kumbh area, the Bairagi seers of Nirmohi Akhada on Thursday evening allegedly assaulted a mela official.

Additional Mela Officer Harveer Singh, who suffered an injury in eye, had visited the camp of Nirmohi Akhada seers to find out if they were satisfied with the arrangements in the camp. The seers apparently had some complaints and somebody pushed the official from behind as he was talking to them, Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal said.

Singh had his glasses on when he was pushed which broke causing an injury to his eye, he said.

The entire episode is being probed, Gunjyal said.

