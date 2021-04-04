Left Menu

DU teachers to go back on strike from April 12 over 'Pattern of Assistance' document

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 17:47 IST
DU teachers to go back on strike from April 12 over 'Pattern of Assistance' document
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Sunday said it will go back on strike from April 12 if the ''university fails to take concrete steps'' to safeguard interest of employees and colleges.

DUTA has been protesting for over three weeks against the appointment of senior administrative officers (Sr AOs) and the issue of a 'Pattern of Assistance' document in 12 Delhi government-funded DU colleges.

According to a letter addressed to DU's acting vice-chancellor P C Joshi, DUTA demanded that the university takes ''concrete steps'' to ensure the 12 colleges are ''governed within the framework of DU Act and Ordinances''.

''It was decided and communicated to staff associations that while teachers will return to their classes from April 1, 2021, DUTA shall resume the strike from April 12 in case the university fails to take concrete steps to safeguard interest of employees and colleges,'' it said.

''The DUTA executive further demands that the university convenes emergent meeting of Executive Council to pass resolutions against Pattern of Assistance and appointment of Sr. AOs in the 12 DU colleges,'' the letter added.

DUTA has been raising demands to revoke an order from the Finance Department of the Delhi government that gives senior administrative officers additional charge of the 12 colleges.

The vice-chancellor wrote a letter to the Finance Department on March 24 and also held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on April 1 to discuss resolution of pending issues and collaboration for quality education.

DUTA also requested the vice-chancellor to hold a meeting and update the teachers' body on the latest development in the matter.

''We request an urgent meeting with you for an official update. Further, we appeal for immediate steps so that employees feel assured and are not pushed to take the difficult decision of resuming the strike,'' DUTA said.

The teachers' association went on a strike on March 11 against the non-payment of salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff of the 12 colleges.

It continued the strike even as the government paid the dues alleging that through the ''Pattern of Assistance'' document issued by the Directorate of Higher Education, the city government was attempting to ''find ways of disaffiliating them from Delhi University''.

''The Pattern of Assistance document refers to these 12 colleges as '100 percent funded Delhi government-sponsored colleges affiliated to the University of Delhi'. This is absolutely wrong as these are constituent colleges of the university,'' DUTA had said in a statement on March 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...

India, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach USD 110 billion by 2030: Top diplomats

Tapping into the mutual strengths of India, Israel and the UAE could propel the trilateral trade between the countries to a high of USD 110 billion by 2030, top diplomats and members of the business community have said.The comments were mad...

Protest parties surge in Bulgaria election, threatening Prime Minister Borissov

Bulgarias Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will have difficulty holding onto power, after a surge of votes in an election on Sunday for anti-establishment and anti-corruption parties that want him out.Parallel count of the vote by pollsters fo...

Brazil registers 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil on Sunday registered 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths, the health ministry said, as the country deals with the worst of the pandemic yet, which has led the country to have the highest daily death tolls in the world.Deaths now total 331,433....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021