Czech government to start reopening schools from April 12 - Czech Television

Schools in the Czech Republic will start reopening from April 12, starting with the first five years of elementary school, Czech Television reported on Tuesday.

The government plans to rotate classes weekly between school and remote learning to limit the risk of a repeat of the surge in coronavirus infections that forced the closure of all schools from March 1.

