Ahead of darbar move, employees advised to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-04-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 23:03 IST
Ahead of the bi-annual darbar move, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday advised its employees working in the move offices, including civil secretariat and those falling in the age group of 45 and above, to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

An order issued by Commissioner Secretary in General Administration Department Manoj Kumar Dwivedi impressed upon all the administrative secretaries to ensure vaccination of all eligible employees working in their respective departments.

"In view of the recent spike in COVID-19 infection cases across the country and the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, all employees of Civil Secretariat and move offices outside civil secretariat of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated at the Special Vaccination Centre setup in Civil Secretariat, Dispensary, Jammu," the order read.

It said the employees are further advised to continue to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, even after vaccination, by maintaining hand hygiene, wearing face masks and observing social distancing.

The civil secretariat – the seat of the J&K government – along with Raj Bhavan and other move offices are scheduled to close at the winter capital Jammu on April 30 and May 1 and will reopen in the summer capital of Srinagar on May 10 as part of the bi-annual darbar move.

The darbar move was started by then Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to escape the extreme heat during summers in Jammu and biting cold winters in Srinagar. The practice was continued after independence to provide governance benefits by turns to both Kashmir and Jammu regions for six months each.

