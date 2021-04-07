Left Menu

AISL Harrow Scholarships 2021 Winners Announced

Members were Professor Toby Salt, former Group Chief Executive and current Senior Advisory Director of the Assessment and Qualifications Alliance Honorary Professor Paul Cheung from Department of Computer Science and Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Hong Kong Professor Samantha Twiselton, Founding Director of the Sheffield Institute of Education at Sheffield Hallam University Mr. Alastair Land, Head Master of Harrow School in the UK and Mr. Daniel Chiu, Founder of Asia International School Limited.The panel reviewed the applicants based on academic performance, English fluency, extracurricular talents, commitment to leadership and service activities.

AISL Harrow Scholarships 2021 Winners Announced

Attracting Hundreds Of Applicants From Over 40 Countries, Unique 100% A-level Scholarships Programme Gives Global Community Access To Harrow's 450 years Of Educational Excellence HONG KONG, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AISL Harrow Scholarships programme is the most prestigious award across the AISL Harrow family. The first to be offered at a group-level, it offers 100% fee and boarding remission. Global response has been overwhelming. Hundreds of talented students, from over 40 countries, applied for the award.

AISL invited distinguished and experienced leaders from the fields of science, education, social services, and international education to form a Scholarships Review Panel. Members were: Professor Toby Salt, former Group Chief Executive and current Senior Advisory Director of the Assessment and Qualifications Alliance; Honorary Professor Paul Cheung from Department of Computer Science and Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Hong Kong; Professor Samantha Twiselton, Founding Director of the Sheffield Institute of Education at Sheffield Hallam University; Mr. Alastair Land, Head Master of Harrow School in the UK; and Mr. Daniel Chiu, Founder of Asia International School Limited.

The panel reviewed the applicants based on academic performance, English fluency, extracurricular talents, commitment to leadership and service activities. The selection process was rigorous, fair and balanced.

AISL is delighted to announce 5 scholarships recipients: Tiffany Lok Ching Cheung (China), Matthew Han Xian Chin (Singapore), Yi Sum Yue (Singapore), Finley Tobin Jones (UK), and Michael Zhang (USA). The AISL Harrow family extends a warm welcome to them. They will join Harrow Beijing, Harrow Shanghai, and Harrow Hong Kong in September 2021.

Dr. Rosanna Wong, Chair of Asia International Schools Limited, praised the recipients as ''truly outstanding''. She noted that ''they exemplify the very best of academic and extra-curricular excellence; we are proud to have them join the AISL Harrow family.'' EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE FOR LIFE AND LEADERSHIP The scholarships seek to enhance the diversity of the Harrow community by attracting academically gifted students from around the world. Scholarship recipients can experience all that a Harrow education affords: Excellence in and out of the classroom, development of leadership skills, and a commitment to service.

AISL is proud to be giving back to the global community, by offering students access to a prestigious British education and, subsequently, to top universities in the world, providing the foundation for them to become future leaders.

AISL Harrow Scholarships Review Panel 2021-2022:from left to right: Prof. Toby Salt, Senior Advisory Director of the Assessment and Qualifications Alliance; Hon Prof. Paul Cheung from Department of Computer Science and Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Hong Kong; Prof. Samantha Twiselton, Founding Director of the Sheffield Institute of Education at Sheffield Hallam University; Mr. Alastair Land, Head Master of Harrow School in UK; and Mr. Daniel Chiu, Founder of AISL.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1482441/1__AISL_scholarship.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1482444/2__AISL_scholarship.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1482447/3__AISL_scholarship.jpg PWR PWR

