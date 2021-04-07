Assam registers overall poll percentage of 82.04 pc in 3-phase assembly election

Assam has recorded an overall voter turnout of 82.04 per cent in the three-phase election for the 126-member assembly, an official said on Wednesday.

The highest poll percentage of 85.20 per cent was recorded in the last phase on Tuesday, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Rahul Chandra Das said, releasing an updated figure.

After the polling concluded on Tuesday, officials said that an estimated 82.33 per cent of electors voted in the final phase.

The voter turnout was 80.96 per cent in the second phase on April 1 and 79.93 per cent in the first phase on March 27, Das said.

The election was by and large peaceful though some stray incidents of violence were reported in all the phases.

Votes will be counted on May 2.

