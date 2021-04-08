Cervical cancer awareness camp organised at Tihar jail

A cervical cancer awareness and screening camp was organised at the central jail no 6 Tihar for female inmates on Thursday, authorities said.

''A team of doctors screened fifty inmates and took 25 pap smear samples after consent. An awareness talk was also conducted for the jail inmates on cervical cancer screening and prevention and menstrual hygiene, said Sandeep Goel, the Director General (Delhi Prisons) It was conducted by Okti Foundation, the Community Outreach Program of Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology under the aegis of Indian Menopause Society, the Association of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, the Indian Society of Colposcopy and the Cervical Pathology and National Association for Reproductive and Child Health of India, the jail authorities stated.

