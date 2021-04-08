Left Menu

India contributes USD 500,000 to UN Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:55 IST
India contributes USD 500,000 to UN Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism
Representative Image

India has contributed an additional USD 500,000 to the United Nations Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism, taking the country's donation to the UN office set up to combat terrorism to over USD 1 million.

India said it was keen to continue working with the UN office to further the common objective of combatting terrorism.

''India is proud to contribute USD 500,000 to the UN Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism,'' the Permanent Mission of India to the UN tweeted.

With this amount, India's total contribution to it so far is USD 1.05 million.

''Keen to continue our work with @UN_OCT on specific programs/projects to further our common objective to combat terrorism," the Mission said, referring to the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT).

In line with General Assembly resolution 71/291 that established UNOCT in June 2017, the UN Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism was transferred to UNOCT.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted: ''India infuses an additional USD 500,000 into @UN Counter Terrorism Trust Fund. India continues its strong & focused commitment to help member states build capacity to prevent & counter terrorism." He added that more than one million dollars has been contributed to the UNOCT by India till date, including for Africa.

The UN Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism was established by the Secretary-General in 2009. It receives funding for UNOCT's programme of work, providing technical assistance and capacity building support to Member States through the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Centre (UNCCT) and the Special Projects and Innovation Branch (SPIB), according to its website.

The UNOCT has received USD 236 million in hard pledges and contributions from 31 donors as of December 2019, through the Trust Fund for Counter-Terrorism established in 2009, as well as through other allocations for UNOCT.

Of this amount, USD 163.4 million has been received in cash while the remainder is to be received in future periods.

The UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, established in 2017, enhances coordination and coherence across the Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact entities to ensure the balanced implementation of the four pillars of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

It strengthens the delivery of United Nations counter-terrorism capacity-building assistance to Member States; improve visibility, advocacy and resource mobilisation for United Nations counter-terrorism efforts.

It also ensure that due priority is given to counterterrorism across the United Nations system and that the important work on preventing violent extremism is firmly rooted in the strategy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Semiconductor shortage hitting auto output seen resolved in second half 2020- Mexico industry group

The director of Mexico auto industry group AMIA said on Thursday a global lack of semiconductors that is was expected to be resolved in the second half of the year.The chip shortage was the cause of low exports in March, which caused a misa...

Pakistan visit to Kabul called off after explosives' find

A plane carrying Pakistans parliament speaker and a delegation of lawmakers was turned back on Thursday as it was about to land in Kabul after explosives, apparently years old, were found near the airport building, a senior Afghan military ...

Bangladeshi terrorist of Ansarullah Bangla Team jailed for 7 yrs

A special NIA court here on Thursday sentenced a Bangladeshi terrorist of the outlawed Ansarullah Bangla Team to seven years in prison for his involvement in a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts in India.Rizual Islam, 25, of Bangladeshs Kh...

Portugal suspends use of AstraZenca jabs for under 60s

Portugal on Thursday temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those aged under 60 amid concerns over possible links between the shot and very rare cases of blood clots.I want to highlight the goal of the vaccination...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021