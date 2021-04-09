Around 20 Congress-AIUDF candidates shifted to Jaipur

Around 20 Congress-AIUDF candidates shifted to JaipurPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-04-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 18:13 IST
Around 20 candidates of the Congress-AIUDF alliance in the Assam Assembly polls were shifted to a hotel in Jaipur on Friday.
They were brought to Jaipur by air and taken to a hotel on the Delhi highway on the outskirts of Jaipur.
Most of them are AIUDF candidates, sources said.
''Around 20 candidates have been shifted to Jaipur from Assam today,'' said Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly, Mahesh Joshi.
The three-phase Assam Assembly elections concluded on April 6 and the results will be out on May 2.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- AIUDF
- Delhi
- Assam
- Mahesh Joshi
- Congress-AIUDF
- Jaipur
- Assam Assembly
- Rajasthan Assembly
ALSO READ
Political parties in Assam go all out to woo tea garden workers
Democratic rights will be curtailed if BJP returns to power in Assam: Patkar
Political parties in Assam go all out to woo tea garden workers
Karnataka CM meets Assamese delegation, discusses issues related to community's welfare
It is for PM Modi, Amit Shah to decide; will obey their decision: Himanta Biswa Sarma to PTI on BJP's CM choice if it wins Assam polls.