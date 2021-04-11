Left Menu

Sambalpur varsity bags patent for millet-based cake mix

The cake prepared by using the premix is a delicious and low-calorie food.

Sambalpur varsity bags patent for millet-based cake mix
Researchers at Sambalpur University in Odisha have developed a millet-based cake premix that has nutritional and therapeutic value, and received a patent for their invention, an official of the institute said.

The patent was granted for 20 years for the cake mix developed by the Home Science PG department and School of Chemistry of the varsity.

The cake will cost only around Rs 2 if the millet and wheat of the Public Distribution System (PDS) are used for making it, Home Science Department head Chandrashree Lenka said.

''Ragi (millet) is nutritious and has protein, phytochemicals and micronutrients. But many people do not like it because of its taste. The cake prepared by using the premix is a portion of delicious and low-calorie food. This can be served to children at Anganwadi centers,'' she said.

Patent for the premix composition of the ragi-based cake was filed in August last year and granted on March 31.

''It took numerous trials to finally succeed in developing the perfect composition with the exact nutritional parameters we needed,'' Lenka said.

Apart from Lenka, professor Pramila Kumari Mishra of the School of Chemistry and other faculty members and research associates were involved in the project.

