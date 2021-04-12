Left Menu

3 doctors from Odisha's VIMSAR to participate in international workshop

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 12-04-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 12:58 IST
3 doctors from Odisha's VIMSAR to participate in international workshop

Three doctors from the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla, have become the only ones from the state to have been selected for an international workshop on 'Good Health Research Practice', an official said.

The workshop will be jointly organised by the Tropical Disease Research Foundation of WHO, Institute of Public Health (IPH), Bengaluru and University of Gadjah Mada, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. It will be funded by UNICEF and UNDP.

The three doctors of the department of community medicine Subrat Pradhan, Samyak Sahu and Sanjeeb Mishra will take part in the event that will commence on April 19 and conclude on June 5, the VIMSAR official said.

The workshop aims to impart knowledge and skills for the application of ethical and quality principles in the design, conduct, recording and reporting of health research in humans, Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks end lower as materials, transport firms weigh

China shares dropped on Monday, weighed down by materials and transport stocks, as worries over policy tightening persisted on expectations of upbeat economic data due later this month. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.7, to 4,947.75, whi...

South Korea's Moon says EV battery settlement 'very meaningful'

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday welcomed a decision by two South Korean electric vehicle battery makers to settle a long-running intellectual property dispute that had threatened thousands of American jobs and President Joe Bid...

'Searching for Sheela' trailer: Witness intriguing homecoming journey of Ma Anand Sheela

With Netflix India bringing more content than ever for the masses, Searching For Sheela is now their latest offering, the trailer of which was unveiled on Monday by filmmaker Karan Johar. The My Name Is Khan director, who is also producing ...

Australia abandons COVID-19 vaccination targets after new advice on AstraZeneca shots

Australia has abandoned a goal to vaccinate nearly all of its 26 million population by the end of 2021 following advice that people under the age of 50 take Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine rather than AstraZenecas shot. Australia, which had banked...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021