3 doctors from Odisha's VIMSAR to participate in international workshop

Three doctors from the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Burla, have become the only ones from the state to have been selected for an international workshop on 'Good Health Research Practice', an official said.

The workshop will be jointly organised by the Tropical Disease Research Foundation of WHO, Institute of Public Health (IPH), Bengaluru and University of Gadjah Mada, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. It will be funded by UNICEF and UNDP.

The three doctors of the department of community medicine Subrat Pradhan, Samyak Sahu and Sanjeeb Mishra will take part in the event that will commence on April 19 and conclude on June 5, the VIMSAR official said.

The workshop aims to impart knowledge and skills for the application of ethical and quality principles in the design, conduct, recording and reporting of health research in humans, Mishra said.

