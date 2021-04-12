Left Menu

MP govt offers space to pvt hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:52 IST
MP govt offers space to pvt hospitals for COVID-19 treatment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh government has offered to provide space to private hospitals to set up their medical facilities in a bid to increase the number of beds for COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

Talking to reporters here, Chouhan also said the supply of Remdevisir injections would be normalized within the next two or three days as the government has started procuring the key anti-viral drug.

The demand for the drug has gone up in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The CM said the viral infection can be controlled if people adopt COVID-appropriate behavior.

''I believe that instead of a lockdown in cities, people should lock their faces with masks and lock themselves in their homes to control the spread of the viral infection,'' Chouhan said.

He said the state has also placed an order for 2,000 oxygen concentrators (a medical device that filters surrounding air and delivers purified medical grade oxygen) for an adequate supply of oxygen to the COVID-19 patients.

''We have made an offer to private hospitals that we will provide the space and they should start their own medical set up there,'' Chouhan said.

Some people have given a positive response and discussions are going on with them, he informed.

''We want to increase the number of beds at any cost,'' Chouhan said after planting a sapling at the Smart City Garden in Bhopal.

To tackle the COVID-19 situation, the state government has placed an order for 2,000 oxygen concentrators, he said.

''The concentrator will also be used along with the oxygen cylinder. The government is trying to ensured that there is no shortage of necessary equipment and medicines,'' Chouhan said.

Asked about the board exams of Classes 10 and 12, Chouhan said the dates for exams conducted by the MP Board of Secondary Education have not yet been announced.

A decision will be taken after assessing the COVID-19 situation, he said, adding that the government will not let the students be affected.

On Sunday, Madhya Pradesh recorded 5,939 fresh coronavirus cases, the biggest single-day spike since the pandemic began, which pushed the infection count to 3,38,145, officials said.

The fatality count rose to 4,184 with 24 more deaths reported on Sunday.

This month, the state has so far recorded 42,634 new cases of viral infection and 198 fatalities, as per official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Lumos Health Accelerator Onboards Startups in Early Cancer Detection and Advanced Cancer Prognostics

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Lumos, a premier Healthcare speed scaling program, today announced the addition of Onward Assist and ErlySign to its speed scaling program. The startups were selected after a careful evaluation of their tech...

Mahindra Thar crosses 50k booking mark in six month of launch

Mahindra Mahindra MM on Monday said all new Thar has crossed 50,000 bookings, within just six months of its launch.With its design, performance, off-road capability, everyday-comfort, technology and safety, the all-new Thar continues to at...

Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi Aramco facilities; no Saudi confirmation

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Monday it had fired 17 drones and two ballistic missiles at targets in Saudi Arabia, including Saudi Aramco facilities in Jubail and Jeddah.There was no immediate Saudi confirmation. Saudi Aramco,...

J&J begins COVID-19 vaccine supplies to EU, 50 mln doses expected in Q2 -lawmaker

Johnson Johnson on Monday began delivering its COVID-19 single-dose vaccine to EU countries, a European Union lawmaker said. The company had initially planned to start its deliveries at the beginning of April, but delayed the rollout due t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021