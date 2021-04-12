Vardhan to launch ‘Aahaar Kranti' movement on Tuesday

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will launch "Aahaar Kranti" on Tuesday, a mission aimed at spreading the message of the need for a nutritionally balanced diet and to understand the importance of accessibility to all local fruits and vegetables, a statement said.

Vijnana Bharati (Vibha) and Global Indian Scientists' and Technocrats' Forum (GIST) have come together to launch the mission with the motto of "Good Diet-Good Cognition".

The Aahaar Kranti movement is designed to address the peculiar problem being faced by India and the world called "hunger and diseases in abundance", the statement said.

Studies estimate that India produces as much as two times the amount of calories that it consumes. However, many in the country are still malnourished. The root cause of this strange phenomenon is a lack of nutritional awareness in all sections of our society.

There is also a need for a nutritionally balanced diet in the context of the current COVID-19 pandemic. A healthy body would be able to handle the infection much better with greater immunity and higher resilience.

"The movement proposes to address the current situation of hunger in abundance by working to rouse the people to the values of India's traditional diet, to the healing powers of local fruits and vegetables, and to the miracles of a balanced diet. It will renew the focus on nutritionally balanced diets (Uttam Evam Santulit Aahaar) replete in locally sourced fruits and vegetables," it added.

The programme will focus on training teachers, who, in turn, will pass on the message to the multitudes of students, and through them to their families and finally the society at large, it added.

