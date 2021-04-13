Chennai-based doc named in top 100 women ophthalmologists

City-based ophthalmologist Dr Soosan Jacob, has been named in the Power List - 2021, a list of top 100 most influential women ophthalmologists in the world, according to a release here.

Dr Jacob is Director and Chief, Refractive and Cornea Foundation and Senior Consultant, Cataract and Glaucoma Services at Dr Agarwal's Group of Eye Hospitals here.

''The prestigious Power List is compiled every year by The Ophthalmologist, a premier international publication dedicated to the field of ophthalmology and selection is on the basis of national and international recognition among peer ophthalmologists,'' the release added.

