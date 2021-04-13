Left Menu

Haryana govt taking steps to develop Kurukshetra as key tourist destination: Khattar

PTI | Kurukshetra | Updated: 13-04-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 22:20 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Describing Kurukshetra as a centre of religious and cultural tourism, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said his government is boosting the holy city's infrastructure.

The BJP-led government in the state has been taking steps to develop Kurukshetra as a key tourist destination and centre of religious faith, he added.

With the efforts of the Haryana Kala Parishad, Kurukshetra will carve out a distinct identity as a hub of arts and culture, Khattar said.

The entire world will get the message of Haryanvi culture and heritage through the Haryana Kala Parishad, the chief minister said.

Khattar was speaking at a 'Baisakhi' festival function organised by the Haryana Kala Parishad and the Kurukshetra University.

The chief minister also visited Kurukshetra University's '1857 Kranti Gallery' set up in memory of the martyrs of India's freedom struggle.

Earlier in the day, many farmers under the banner of Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union assembled at the grain market at Shahbad Markanda near here, and held a demonstration, waving black flags and raising anti-government slogans.

BKU leader Jasvir Manumajra said farmers had assembled at the grain market during noon when they learnt that the chief minister might make a surprise visit before going to Kurukshetra.

However, after Khattar reached Kurukshetra directly, they initially decided to go there but cancelled the programme later at the request of the authorities.

