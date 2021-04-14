Left Menu

Rajasthan education board suspends classes 10 & 12 exams

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to postpone the state education board examinations for classes 10 and 12.The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer was also directed to promote the students of classes 8, 9 and 10 to the next classes.The decisions were taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after discussions with Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra because of the second wave of coronavirus infection, the state government said in a statement.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:25 IST
Rajasthan education board suspends classes 10 & 12 exams

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to postpone the state education board examinations for classes 10 and 12.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer was also directed to promote the students of classes 8, 9 and 10 to the next classes.

The decisions were taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after discussions with Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra because of the second wave of coronavirus infection, the state government said in a statement. The decisions were taken on a day when the Central Board of Secondary Education cancelled the class 10 examinations and deferred the class 12 examinations to beyond mid-June.

Gehlot earlier held interactions with experts, doctors, leaders of political parties, religious leaders and social workers on the spread of the corona infection in the state and sought their suggestions to handle the situation.

Expressing concern over the spread of infection, Education Minister Dotasra suggested the chief minister to postpone state education board examinations for classes 10 and 12 and cancel the same for class 8 on the lines of CBSE.

During the interaction with the CM, he said a decision for the next dates could be reconsidered if the situation improves in the next 15-20 days.

Dotasra said board exams for class 8 should be cancelled and students be promoted to the next class as it would be appropriate in the prevailing situation. In the interactive session with Gehlot through video conference, BJP state president Satish Poonia assured the chief minister of his party's support and cooperation in the fight against the infection.

He, however, suggested that apart from the Covid-19 patients, the government should ensure that the treatment of non-Covid patients is not ignored by hospitals.

Poonia said the private hospitals should be strictly directed to properly receive and treat Covid patients.

He also laid stress upon motivating doctors and nursing staff. Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore said the government should show more strictness to control the situation and should focus on a “no-test no entry” protocol for passengers entering Rajasthan from other states and a “no-mask no-movement” stipulation for people across the state.

He said the second wave is dangerous than the first one but people are not serious and more awareness needs to be spread through IEC activities.

While appreciating the chief minister for his initiative of timely holding dialogues with political leaders and others, Rathore assured the government of his party’s full support in facing the challenging time.

He, however, said that there should be no political statements during the pandemic situation.

The former health minister also suggested to the government that it should keep people informed about the availability of the Covid vaccine so that there is no panic among the people when there is a shortage of the vaccine.

The principal of SMS Medical College, Dr Sudhir Bhandari, VC of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Dr Rajababu Panwar, respiratory expert Dr Virendra Singh, other experts and social workers also addressed the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan discharged from hospital

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 14 PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who tested positive for COVID-19 on April 8, was discharged from the Government Medical College at Kozhikode on Wednesday.In a Facebook post after his discharge, Vijayan...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A U.S. health advisory panel on Wednesday is set to review six reported cases of rare blood clots in women who received Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine. The European Commission has decided not to renew vaccine contracts next year with co...

DCPCR says 331 child labourers rescued in 2020-21 as against 202 in three preceding years

The Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights DCPCR facilitated the rescue of 331 child labourers from factories, bakery units, etc. in 2020-21 as against 202 in the preceding three years, it said in a statement on Wednesday.This is a...

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP and TMC in his maiden poll outing in Bengal

In his maiden campaign in poll-bound West Bengal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday termed BJPs claim to build Sonar Banglagolden Bengal as a mirage and said the saffron party has nothing to offer except for hatred, violence and div...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021