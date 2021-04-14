Lt Governor pays tribute to Ambedkar on birth anniversary

Lt Governor pays tribute to Ambedkar on birth anniversaryPTI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-04-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 20:07 IST
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday paid floral tributes to a statue of B R Ambedkar here on his 130th birth anniversary.
Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, PCC president A V Subramanian and leaders of different political parties and outfits too paid tributes to the Dalit leader.
Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh, accompanied by its officials, paid tributes to Ambedkar's statue on the varsity campus in neighbouring Kalapet.
