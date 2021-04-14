Left Menu

Lt Governor pays tribute to Ambedkar on birth anniversary

14-04-2021
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@DrTamilisaiGuv)

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday paid floral tributes to a statue of B R Ambedkar here on his 130th birth anniversary.

Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, PCC president A V Subramanian and leaders of different political parties and outfits too paid tributes to the Dalit leader.

Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh, accompanied by its officials, paid tributes to Ambedkar's statue on the varsity campus in neighbouring Kalapet.

