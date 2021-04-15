Left Menu

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 15-04-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 12:52 IST
US-based non-profit organisation names Indian-American as Executive Director

A US-based non-profit organisation that supports initiatives to improve access to high-quality education for the disadvantaged children in India has named an Indian-American as its new Executive Director.

The New York-based Akanksha Education Fund (AEF) said that Sejal Desai, of Dallas, will be its new Executive Director.

''Desai has had an incredible 30-year career and joins the Akanksha family most recently from the Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT), where she led a strategic initiative focused on engaging businesses in the community,'' the foundation's Board of Directors said in a statement.

Ramesh Srinivasan, AEF’s Board Chair, noted that Desai's combined roots in Dallas and Mumbai are perfect for this moment in the organisation's growth.

Desai lived in Mumbai for almost 20 years and has strong family and professional ties there. Akanksha Education Fund has raised and granted millions to the Akanksha Foundation (a registered Indian charity), which currently operates 21 best-in-class schools for under-resourced children in the Indian cities of Mumbai and Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

