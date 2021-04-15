Left Menu

Experts of Health Science vasrity to guide sportspersons in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:57 IST
Experts of Health Science vasrity to guide sportspersons in Karnataka

Health experts of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will now guide talented sports persons in the state to keep them fit and healthy, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Youth Empowerment and Sports department and the RGUHS to this effect, the minister said.

''The department of youth empowerment and sports has designed a programme to provide quality health care to resident sport persons in 34 sports hostels in the state,'' Sudhakar told reporters here.

Underlining the importance of sports for youth to maintain physical and mental health, the minister said the experts at the RGUHS will guide the sportspersons to keep them healthy and fit by maintaining a right and balanced diet and activities suitable for each individual.

Pointing to the necessity to rope in RGUHS, Sudhakar said, ''We need to ask ourselves how many medals we are winning in Olympics in a country like India with a population over 130 crore.'' Noting that there was no dearth of talent in the country, he said proper guidance is the need of the hour.

According to the statement issued by the minister's office, the MoU will help talented sports persons from rural areas who are undergoing training in sports hostels.

The experts will create awareness among these sportspersons about diet, nutrition, health, sports medicine and fitness.

There will be medical checkups of sportspersons everyday.

They will also be informed about the injuries, treatment methods, balanced diet and the practices to be followed to keep them mentally and physically fit.

The MoU will allow the sports hostels to seek the help of various expert doctors in different medical colleges in their respective districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motilal Oswal appoints Ashish Shanker as MD

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management MOPWM has announced the elevation of Ashish Shanker as Managing Director from his current position of Deputy Managing Director. The wealth management business has also announced the promotion of Mihir...

Syria denies OPCW report on use of chlorine bomb

Syria denied a report by the global chemical weapons watchdog which said there were reasonable grounds to believe that the Syrian air force dropped a chlorine bomb on a residential area in the rebel-controlled Idlib region three years ago. ...

Chanu, Jerermy eye good show at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Former world champion Mirabai Chanu will look to put her best foot forward after spending more than a year without competition when she spearheads the Indian challenge at the Asian Weightlifting Championship starting here on Friday.While th...

Slow vaccine rollout likely to hit Ukraine's growth, says central bank official

Ukraines slow vaccination rollout to fight the coronavirus pandemic was one of the reasons the central bank cut its economic growth forecast for 2021 to 3.8 from 4.2, central bank deputy governor Dmytro Sologub said on Thursday.He spoke at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021