Experts of Health Science vasrity to guide sportspersons in Karnataka

Health experts of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) will now guide talented sports persons in the state to keep them fit and healthy, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Thursday.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the Youth Empowerment and Sports department and the RGUHS to this effect, the minister said.

''The department of youth empowerment and sports has designed a programme to provide quality health care to resident sport persons in 34 sports hostels in the state,'' Sudhakar told reporters here.

Underlining the importance of sports for youth to maintain physical and mental health, the minister said the experts at the RGUHS will guide the sportspersons to keep them healthy and fit by maintaining a right and balanced diet and activities suitable for each individual.

Pointing to the necessity to rope in RGUHS, Sudhakar said, ''We need to ask ourselves how many medals we are winning in Olympics in a country like India with a population over 130 crore.'' Noting that there was no dearth of talent in the country, he said proper guidance is the need of the hour.

According to the statement issued by the minister's office, the MoU will help talented sports persons from rural areas who are undergoing training in sports hostels.

The experts will create awareness among these sportspersons about diet, nutrition, health, sports medicine and fitness.

There will be medical checkups of sportspersons everyday.

They will also be informed about the injuries, treatment methods, balanced diet and the practices to be followed to keep them mentally and physically fit.

The MoU will allow the sports hostels to seek the help of various expert doctors in different medical colleges in their respective districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)