Left Menu

Asian Wrestlling C'Ship: Vinesh and Anshu in line for maiden continental titles

The Mongolian was cautioned thrice.She will fight for gold against the same Mongolian rival.Also reaching the final was Sakshi Malik, who is competing in 65kg, having missed her claim in her pet 62kg category.Competing much better than she she was doing in trials, the Rio Games bronze medallist won her first two bouts by technical superiority and was leading 3-0 against Hanbit Lee when the Korean suffered a knee injury and opted out of the contest.

PTI | Almaty | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:08 IST
Asian Wrestlling C'Ship: Vinesh and Anshu in line for maiden continental titles

Dominating the proceedings in a depleted field, three Indian wrestlers including Olympic bound Vinesh Phogat (53kg) and young Anshu Malik (57kg) reached their respective finals at the Asian Championship, here on Friday.

There was no stopping Vinesh in the absence of the Chinese and Japanese rivals as she cruised to the summit round without losing a point and can now win her first gold medal at the Continental championship.

Vinesh has had seven podium finishes at the Asian meet over the years, including three silver medals. She won by technical superiority against Mongolia's Otgonjargal Ganbaatar and Taipei's Meng Hsuan Hsieh while an injured Hyunyoung Oh from Korea did not turn up for the semifinal.

Vinesh, who had won a bronze in the Delhi edition of the Continental championship last year, will now face Hsieh in the final.

Continuing her impressive rise, Anshu, who booked an Olympic quota for herself only few days back at the same venue, reached the summit clash with ease.

The 19-year-old won her first two bouts by technical superiority against Uzbekistan's Sevara Eshmuratova and Kyrguzstan's Nazira Marsbek Kyzy to reach the semifinal.

Her quick moves and tremendous energy had her rivals gasping for breath.

Up against Mongolia's Battsetseg Altantsetseg she was leading 9-1 when the referee awarded the 'victory by caution' to the Indian. The Mongolian was cautioned thrice.

She will fight for gold against the same Mongolian rival.

Also reaching the final was Sakshi Malik, who is competing in 65kg, having missed her claim in her pet 62kg category.

Competing much better than she she was doing in trials, the Rio Games bronze medallist won her first two bouts by technical superiority and was leading 3-0 against Hanbit Lee when the Korean suffered a knee injury and opted out of the contest. She will fight for gold Mongolia's Bolortungalag Zorigt.

Also doing well was Divya Kakran, who is competing in 72 category. She stunned reigning Asian Champion Zhamila Bakbergenova from Kazakhstan 8-5 en route the third round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Make in India Success Story: With Patented Technology, WeHear Gives New Life to 65 Million People with Hearing Issues

WeHear OX open ear wireless bone conduction ecosystem New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir WeHear OX, WeHear launched Indias first bone conduction open ear wireless earphones in the market along with the state of the art Hearing care ecosystem....

Germany confident law for EU recovery fund will pass in court - minister

Germany is optimistic that it will be able to soon ratify the European Unions own resources decision which is essential for launching the blocs 750 billion euro recovery spending to mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.The exp...

OnePlus 9R 5G is receiving its first software update in India

The OnePlus 9R, the most affordable smartphone in the newly launched OnePlus 9 series, is receiving its first software update in India.The OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update brings several improvements and bug fixes for the OnePlus 9R. The update imp...

Finland to open restaurants, give more COVID-19 vaccine to heavily hit areas

Finland on Friday said it would allow all restaurants to reopen next week after a steady fall in coronavirus infection rates over the past month. Restrictions to opening hours, alcohol sales, and the number of guests will apply, the governm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021