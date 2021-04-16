Left Menu

Durokea Product aligned with PM's vision to attain self-reliance: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pokhriyal said that Durokea Product is aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to attain self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 17:41 IST
Durokea Product aligned with PM's vision to attain self-reliance: Ramesh Pokhriyal
The Minister informed that the unique property of the DuroKea range is to ensure instant killing (within 60 sec) and prolonged protection which is an immense necessity during this current pandemic situation. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBMumbai)

Union Minister of Education Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' virtually launched "World 1st affordable and long-lasting hygiene product DuroKea Series", developed by IIT Hyderabad researchers. A researcher from the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad led Dr Jyotsnendu Giri, Associate Professor in Biomedical Engineering and founder EaffoCare Innovation Pvt. Ltd incubating at iTIC, IIT Hyderabad has developed innovative DuroKea long-lasting technologies to combat COVID-19 virus spreading. Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Hyderabad, Shri B. V. R. Mohan Reddy; Prof. Founder Dean ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Hyderabad, M. Srinivas; Director IIT Hyderabad, Prof. B. S. Murty and other officials from IIT Hyderabad were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pokhriyal said that Durokea Product is aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to attain self-reliance. This next-generation DuroKea antimicrobial technology starts at Rs. 189, kills 99.99% of germs instantly and leaves behind the long-lasting protective nanoscale coating up to 35 days till the next wash, he said.

The Minister informed that the unique property of the DuroKea range is to ensure instant killing (within 60 sec) and prolonged protection which is an immense necessity during this current pandemic situation. This revolutionary antimicrobial property of DuroKea products has been tested and certified by an Indian Government accredited lab and field-tested at the IIT Hyderabad campus, he added.

He congratulated the Durokea Technology team for this attainment and urge the researchers and students of IIT Hyderabad to continue doing great work and bring the name to the country."

Congratulating the Durokea Team, Director IIT Hyderabad, Prof. B. S. Murty said, "IIT Hyderabad is always at the forefront of the cute-edge research. It has proven time and again, especially during this pandemic time. IITH has delivered many solutions, including Low-cost Ventilators, Effective Mask, Mobile Apps and Fast COVID-19 Test-Kit. Durokea is one such unique invention to come out of IIT Hyderabad to fight against COVID-19. I define IITH as Invent and Innovate in Technology for Humanity and confident that IIT Hyderabad will continue to deliver many such novel innovations."

Durokea S, DuroKea M, DuroKea H, and DuroKea H Aqua using innovative "Durokea Technology", is an adhesive Nano formulation. "Durokea Serious products provide instant killing with prolonged protection against a wide range of germs including COVID-19 Virus. Each product has been extensively tested through field trial and validated in different Indian Government accredited laboratories. Read more about each product in the enclosed document or visit www.keabiotech.com

This is a highly effective and affordable research innovation from IIT Hyderabad, developed by a team led by Dr Jyotsnendu Giri, Department of Biomedical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad. Dr Sunil Kumar Yadava, Dr Qasim M, Ms Meenakshi Chauhan, and Ms Ruby Singh, Ms SuparnaBasu, Ms Uzma Hasan, Mr Jayakkumar and Dr PurandhiRoopmani has a common vision with this innovation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: NSUI members hold protest against BJP leader over remarks on Maharana Pratap

NSUI members on Friday held a demonstration against Rajasthans Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria for his controversial remarks on warrior king Maharana Pratap.The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India NSUI also burnt a...

Unofficial EU note on redrawing Balkan borders causes angst in Bosnia

An unofficial European Union diplomatic note seen by Reuters on redrawing borders along ethnic lines in the Western Balkans has caused angst and distress in Bosnia, which fears an unexpected shift in EU strategy.The document was first leake...

Hertha Berlin's next 3 Bundesliga games postponed over virus

Hertha Berlins next three Bundesliga games have been postponed after the entire team was ordered into quarantine because of a coronavirus outbreak.The German Football League said Friday that itll soon announce new dates for the games agains...

Centre asks Chhattisgarh, UP to increase number of ICU beds, ambulance fleet

The Centre on Friday advised Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh to increase the number of isolation, oxygen and ICU beds, ambulance fleet and focus on mortality reduction by early detection of COVID-19 cases and adherence to national treatment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021