Durokea Product aligned with PM's vision to attain self-reliance: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Union Minister of Education Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' virtually launched "World 1st affordable and long-lasting hygiene product DuroKea Series", developed by IIT Hyderabad researchers. A researcher from the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad led Dr Jyotsnendu Giri, Associate Professor in Biomedical Engineering and founder EaffoCare Innovation Pvt. Ltd incubating at iTIC, IIT Hyderabad has developed innovative DuroKea long-lasting technologies to combat COVID-19 virus spreading. Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Hyderabad, Shri B. V. R. Mohan Reddy; Prof. Founder Dean ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Hyderabad, M. Srinivas; Director IIT Hyderabad, Prof. B. S. Murty and other officials from IIT Hyderabad were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pokhriyal said that Durokea Product is aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to attain self-reliance. This next-generation DuroKea antimicrobial technology starts at Rs. 189, kills 99.99% of germs instantly and leaves behind the long-lasting protective nanoscale coating up to 35 days till the next wash, he said.

The Minister informed that the unique property of the DuroKea range is to ensure instant killing (within 60 sec) and prolonged protection which is an immense necessity during this current pandemic situation. This revolutionary antimicrobial property of DuroKea products has been tested and certified by an Indian Government accredited lab and field-tested at the IIT Hyderabad campus, he added.

He congratulated the Durokea Technology team for this attainment and urge the researchers and students of IIT Hyderabad to continue doing great work and bring the name to the country."

Congratulating the Durokea Team, Director IIT Hyderabad, Prof. B. S. Murty said, "IIT Hyderabad is always at the forefront of the cute-edge research. It has proven time and again, especially during this pandemic time. IITH has delivered many solutions, including Low-cost Ventilators, Effective Mask, Mobile Apps and Fast COVID-19 Test-Kit. Durokea is one such unique invention to come out of IIT Hyderabad to fight against COVID-19. I define IITH as Invent and Innovate in Technology for Humanity and confident that IIT Hyderabad will continue to deliver many such novel innovations."

Durokea S, DuroKea M, DuroKea H, and DuroKea H Aqua using innovative "Durokea Technology", is an adhesive Nano formulation. "Durokea Serious products provide instant killing with prolonged protection against a wide range of germs including COVID-19 Virus. Each product has been extensively tested through field trial and validated in different Indian Government accredited laboratories. Read more about each product in the enclosed document or visit www.keabiotech.com

This is a highly effective and affordable research innovation from IIT Hyderabad, developed by a team led by Dr Jyotsnendu Giri, Department of Biomedical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad. Dr Sunil Kumar Yadava, Dr Qasim M, Ms Meenakshi Chauhan, and Ms Ruby Singh, Ms SuparnaBasu, Ms Uzma Hasan, Mr Jayakkumar and Dr PurandhiRoopmani has a common vision with this innovation.

(With Inputs from PIB)