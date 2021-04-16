Left Menu

COVID-19: Markets, shops shut in Parbhani till Apr 22

Several commercial establishments as well as offices in Parbhani district have been ordered to remain shut from Saturday till April 22-23 as the district grapples with a rise in COVID-19 cases, including 676 detected on Thursday, an official said.The count in Parbhani, some 237 kilometres from here, stands at 23,502, including 591 deaths, 12 of which took place on Thursday, leaving the district with an active caseload of 5,435.As per the order of Parbhani Collector Deepak Muglikar, banks, petrol pumps, gas agencies, medical facilities shall remain open.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 16-04-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 19:07 IST
Several commercial establishments as well as offices in Parbhani district have been ordered to remain shut from Saturday till April 22-23 as the district grapples with a rise in COVID-19 cases, including 676 detected on Thursday, an official said.

The count in Parbhani, some 237 kilometres from here, stands at 23,502, including 591 deaths, 12 of which took place on Thursday, leaving the district with an active caseload of 5,435.

''As per the order of Parbhani Collector Deepak Muglikar, banks, petrol pumps, gas agencies, medical facilities shall remain open. But grocery, vegetable and fruit shops, vegetable markets, bakeries, sweetmeat shops etc shall remain shut from April 17 to April 22. He has also ordered that government and semi government offices which are not providing essential service and are not related to COVID-19 works be kept closed from April 17 to April 23,'' the official informed.

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

