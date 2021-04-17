Left Menu

Delhi Capitals hold edge over Punjab Kings as Nortje set to replace Tom Curran

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 11:22 IST
Delhi Capitals hold edge over Punjab Kings as Nortje set to replace Tom Curran
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant will aim to display better tactical acumen in Catch-22 situations against a 'blow-hot-blow-cold' Punjab Kings in what promises to be a battle of brittle middle-orders in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Both teams are coming into the 'Norther Derby' of IPL after enduring defeats in their previous games but Delhi Capitals are definitely a better side on paper.

Pant, relatively inexperienced in terms of IPL captaincy, lost the plot in the last game where he didn't finish his best bowler Ravichandran Ashwin's quota and instead used Tom Curran's friendly medium pacers.

As coach Ricky Ponting pointed out, he would expect a better ''on his feet'' thinking from the young captain.

The likely addition of Anrich Nortje in the playing XI will only bolster Pant's bowling attack which lost its bearings during the last match with Curran's lack of pace on a slow track being cannon fodder for Chris Morris and David Miller.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, suffered an inexplicable batting collapse against Chennai Super Kings with Deepak Chahar's extra bounce and slight seam movement causing the damage.

This was after a healthy 200 plus total in the opening game.

The nature of the Wankhede track is posing a few questions under lights for top-order batsmen as the last two games have shown with underlying moisture aiding quality fast bowling.

So KL Rahul versus Kagiso Rabada and Chris Woakes bowling to Chris Gayle could be as enticing as Prithvi Shaw encountering the guile of Mohammed Shami and Shikhar Dhawan trying to unsettle a disciplined Arshdeep Singh.

Jaydev Unadkat and Rajasthan Royals have shown that despite massive improvements, there are still some chinks in Shaw's armory and Arshdeep could be used to expose that.

Both teams are top-heavy in batting with DC dependant on Shaw, Dhawan, and Pant for doing the bulk of the scoring while the same job profile is held by KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, and Deepak Hooda in the Punjab line-up.

Even the weaknesses of both teams are pretty similar.

If Ajinkya Rahane's lack of power-hitting and Marcus Stoinis' indifferent show is affecting the DC middle-order, Mayank Agarwal's prolonged bad-patch coupled with Nicholas Pooran's susceptibility to short balls over his shoulder is not great news for Punjab either.

The middle orders struggles in both the dugouts will make it an engrossing contest with DC bowlers expected to hold sway in Nortje's presence.

In the case of Punjab Kings, save Mohammed Shami, the two high-priced pacers -- Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith -- haven't exactly set the stage on fire.

Neither has Murugan Ashwin, a mystery spinner who has done nothing of note that would force Pant and Ponting to have sleepless nights.

Anil Kumble and Rahul may like to think of Ravi Bishnoi as an option but they also need to factor in the shorter boundaries in Mumbai, which can devastate wrist spinners if their length is haywire.

Teams Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

Match Starts at 7:30 pm. IST.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Funeral to praise Philip's 'courage' and support for queen

Prince Philip will be remembered as a man of courage, fortitude and faith on Saturday, at a funeral that salutes both his service in the Royal Navy and his support for Queen Elizabeth II over three quarters of a century.Philip, who died Apr...

Mumbai Marathon rescheduled, new date to be announced

The organisers of Mumbai Marathon on Saturday announced that the 17th edition of the event, which was to take place on May 30, has been rescheduled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.The new date will be announced in due course after consultati...

DPIIT notifies PLI scheme for ACs, LED lights; mere assembly of finished goods not to be incentivised

The department for promotion of industry and internal trade DPIIT has notified the PLI scheme for ACs and LED lights and said that selection of companies to avail the incentives would done to support manufacturing of components which are no...

Bengal polls: What did BJP do for Gorkha community? asks Bimal Gurung

As polling got underway in North Bengal on Saturday, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha GJM leader Bimal Gurung asked the BJP what has the party done for the Gorkha community. Speaking to ANI, Gurung said, They BJP do not have peoples support in Bengal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021