Mumbai Police Nab Two in Punjab for Gunfire Incident Near Salman Khan's Residence

Mumbai police on Thursday arrested two persons in Punjab in connection with the recent firing outside actor Salman Khan's house in Bandra in the metropolis, an official said.

Sonu Subhash Chander (37) and Anuj Thapan (32) had provided two country-made pistols and cartridges to the shooters on March 15, the police official said.

Chander has a farm and a general store, whereas Thapan works as a truck helper and has three cases against his name, he said.

Both were arrested by a Crime Branch team from Punjab this evening and are being flown to Mumbai, the official said.

''They will be produced in a court here on Friday. Chander and Thapan had come to Panvel (in Raigad district near Mumbai) on March 15 to hand over two country-made pistols and 38 live rounds,'' the official said.

''Chander and Thapan stayed in Panvel with arrested shooters Sagar Pal (21) and Vicky Gupta (24) for three hours before leaving. Prior to handing over the pistols, Chander and Thapan fired two rounds from their stock of 40 bullets to check if the weapon was working,'' the official added.

As per the investigation so far, Thapan was in direct contact with jailed gangster Lanwrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, the official said.

The Mumbai police have declared the Bishnoi siblings as wanted accused in the case.

Based on a specific tip off as well as human intelligence and technical analysis, a Crime Branch team went to Punjab and nabbed Thapan and Chander, he said.

The official said a Delhi police team came to Mumbai to question Pal and Gupta in connection with cases registered there.

Meanwhile, the metropolitan magistrate court here on Thursday extended the police custody till April 29 of Gupta and Pal, both residents of Bihar. They were produced in court after their previous remand ended on Thursday.

Gupta and Pal allegedly fired outside 58-year-old Khan's house at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra in the early hours of April 14 before fleeing the spot on a motorbike.

They were nabbed on April 16 from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat's Kutch district.

The crime branch team later recovered two pistols, magazines and bullets from the Tapi river in Gujarat during a search operation to recover weapons allegedly used in the firing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)