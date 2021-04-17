Left Menu

A delegation of the All Parties Migrant Co-ordination Committee APMCC on Saturday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and apprised him about various welfare issues of the Kashmiri pandit community, an official spokesman said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-04-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 19:47 IST
J-K: Migrant co-ordination committee delegation meets L-G; raises issues of Kashmiri Pandits
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of the All Parties Migrant Co-ordination Committee (APMCC) on Saturday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and apprised him about various welfare issues of the Kashmiri pandit community, an official spokesman said. The delegation was led by APMCC chairman Vinod Pandit and the members drew the Lt Governor's attention towards the issues of Kashmiri migrant employees working under the Prime Minister's Special Employment Package, he said. Interacting with the delegation, Sinha said his administration is working on the principles of equitable and holistic development of all sections of society.

"For the welfare of the Kashmiri Pandit community, we have accelerated the work on 6,000 jobs for them, and this process will be completed soon," he said.

The Lt Governor also assured the delegation that all the issues presented by them would be looked into and addressed on merit, the spokesman said.

