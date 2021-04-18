66 senior officers transferred in major reshuffle in J&K

In a major reshuffle, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday ordered transfers and postings of 66 senior officers, mostly belonging to the Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS), replacing the directors of various departments, an official order said. The order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said the decision was taken in the interest of the administration and it will come into effect immediately. Shoukat Aijaz Bhat (KAS), who was awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD, has been posted as commissioner, State Taxes (J&K), relieving Prediman Krishen Bhat (KAS), additional commissioner, state taxes of the additional charge of the post. Bhat, however, has also been transferred and posted as director, development expenditure, Division-I, finance department against an available vacancy, the order said. Nitu Gupta (KAS), Mission Director, ICDS, J&K, was transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration and Enforcement), Jammu.

Munir-ul-Islam (KAS), Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums (J&K) was transferred and posted as chief executive officer/secretary, J&K Building and other construction workers welfare board, in place of Muzafer Ahmad Pir (KAS) who was asked to report to the GAD for further posting.

Rahul Pandey (IAS), additional secretary in the Lt Governor's secretariat, holding additional charge of director, information, will also hold the charge of Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums and Secretary J&K Academy of Art, Culture and languages, in additional to his own duties till further orders, the order said. Tariq Ahmad Zargar (KAS), special secretary to the government, industries and commerce department, is transferred and posted as director Rural Development department, while Arun Kumar Manhas (KAS), project director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, was transferred and posted as managing director, J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation. Bhawani Rakwal, Managing Director, J&K Agro Industries Development Corporation, has been transferred and posted as regional director, survey and land records Jammu in place of Mushtaq Ahmad (KAS) who shall report to the GAD, for further posting. Ashok Kumar (KAS), Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Controller of Examinations in the J&K Services Selection Board, replacing Musheer Ahmad (KAS) who is posted as Director, Tribal Affairs (J&K). Among the 63 KAS officers transferred prominent is Abdul Salam Mir, Director, Sheep Husbandry, Kashmir, who has been transferred and posted as Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir and will continue to hold the additional charge of Executive Officer, J&K Haj Committee, till further orders. Bashir Ahmad Khan will be the new Director of Sheep Husbandry, Kashmir and Mathora Masoom will be the Director Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir. Kishore Singh Chib, Director Horticulture Department, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Director, Rural Development, Jammu in place of Sudershan Kumar. Tassaduq Hussain Mir (KAS), Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, holding the additional charge of Director, Command Area Development, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Director, School Education, Kashmir.

