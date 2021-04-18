Girl hangs self as mother scolds her for playing mobile game

A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at her residence in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district after her mother scolded her for playing a game on her mobile and also for watching TV, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, they said.

''The girl, a Class 10 student, was playing a game on her mobile phone and also watching TV at home. When her mother saw this, she scolded her and asked her to study instead,'' an official of Bhoiwada police station said.

''Upset over this, the girl went to another room and hanged herself using a dupatta (long scarf) from the ceiling fan,'' he added.

On being alerted, a police team reached the spot and sent her body for post-mortem, the official said.

Police have registered a case and investigation is on, he said.

