UP panchayat polls: Over 71 per cent voter turnout in second phase

Over 71 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls held in 20 districts on Monday, according to the state election commission (SEC).

While Lalitpur recorded the highest polling percentage of 80.95, Pratapgarh recorded the lowest at 60.06, the commission said.

Bijnor recorded 73.30 per cent voter turnout, Gonda 66.42 per cent, Budaun 73.57 per cent, Azamgarh 63.59 per cent, Lakhimpur Kheri 77.98 per cent, Varanasi 68 per cent, Amroha 78.74 per cent, Sultanpur 64.50 per cent, Mainpuri 74.29 per cent, Kannauj 73.81 per cent, Maharajganj 71.04 per cent, Gautam Buddh Nagar 75.32 per cent, Muzaffarnagar 72.58 per cent, Etah 73.24 per cent, Etawah 74.22 per cent, Chitrakoot 64.03 per cent, Baghpat 74.84 per cent and Lucknow 72 per cent.

Over 3.48 lakh candidates were in the fray for over 2.23 lakh posts in the second phase.

There were 11,483 candidates for 787 seats of zila panchayat members and 85,232 candidates for 19,653 seats of kshetra panchayat.

For gram panchayats, there were 1,21,906 candidates for 14,897 posts. For gram panchayat wards, there were 1,30,305 candidates for 1,87,781 posts.

More than 2.31 lakh poll officials were deployed by the SEC for the smooth conduct of polls.

The SEC has ordered repolling in 34 booths of the state. This includes 21 booths in Pratapgarh, five in Azamgarh, two each in Amroha, Etah and Lakhimpur Kheri and one in Chitrakoot and Sultanpur.

In the first phase, which was held on April 15, 71 per cent polling was recorded.

A voter turnout of 72.11 per cent was recorded in the 2015 panchayat polls in the state, according to the SEC.

