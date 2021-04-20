COVID-19 surge: Jharkhand to observe lockdown from April 22-29

The Jharkhand government on Tuesday declared one-week lockdown starting from April 22 to check the spread of coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

Decision to enforce lockdown from April 22 to April 29 was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister here.

Soren said the period will be observed as ''health safety week''.

The identified offices of central government, state government, and also those in private sector have been exempted from the total shutdown while others will remain shut, Soren said in a statement.

He appealed to the people not to venture out of their home unless and intil its necessary in this period.

Agriculture, industries, and mining operations will function during the time.

Religious places will remain open but devotees in fixed numbers will be allowed there during this time period, he said.

The chief minister said that curfew under section 144 of the CrPC will be in force across Jharkhand during this time to prevent gathering of more than five persons at a public place.

The detail of the curbs during the lockdown will be issued this evening, he added.

Like other parts of the country, Jharkhand is also witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases in its second wave.

As per the last health bulletin, Jharkhand had a total of 1,33,479 positive cases, while 1456 patients have lost their lives.

There are 28,010 active cases in the state.

