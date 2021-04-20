Left Menu

Author Sabarna Roy Gets Champions of Change Award

Kolkata, West Bengal, IndiaNewsVoir Kolkata based Sabarna Roy, a renowned author of seven critically acclaimed books, has been graced with the prestigious National Award Champions of Change 2020 by the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy IFIE, a non-profit recognized by Govt.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:49 IST
Author Sabarna Roy Gets Champions of Change Award

Kolkata, West Bengal, India(NewsVoir) Kolkata based Sabarna Roy, a renowned author of seven critically acclaimed books, has been graced with the prestigious National Award “Champions of Change 2020” by the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit recognized by Govt. of India, for his exemplary literary achievements. Sabarna Roy received his award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra & Goa, who was the Chief Guest at the Champions of Change Awards ceremony held in Goa. Sabarna Roy, a people’s author who likes to tell stories that his readers can’t easily forget, was among the many luminaries who also received their awards at the gala ceremony for their contribution in various fields including their efforts in India’s fight against the pandemic that has rocked the nation. Some of the other prominent awardees included Shri Pramod Sawant (Hon'ble CM-Goa), Shri Shripad Naik (Hon'ble Union Ayush Minister of India), Raj K Purohit (Indian Politician), Suresh Jain (India politician), M.K. Stalin (Indian Politician, Tamil Nadu), Sonu Nigam, Hema Malini, Sushmita Sen among several others. Speaking on his spectacular achievement, Sabarna Roy, said, “Being included among some of the top achievers of our country can be a dream come true for anyone. This is a special day and I feel extremely humbled to be called a Champion of Change. I aim to keep telling stories that move people and make them think about life and the choices that they make. I sincerely hope that my books inspire the upcoming generation to make better choices than what our generation has made and make this whole world a better place than what it is today.” This year, the prestigious Champions of Change Awards were conferred in the following categories - Social Welfare, Culture, Education, Health Care, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Special Contribution in Aspirational Districts, Corona Warrior, and for the National Unity. Sabarna Roy finds a place among the Champions of Change this year for being an author who knows well how to capture the real essence of life in his works and wow his readers with the mastery he has on his craft. Author Sabarna Roy is a civil engineer by profession and after having spent almost 20 years in his field, he chose to go back to writing, his first love and hasn’t looked back since. He has penned 7 critically acclaimed bestsellers including - Pentacles; Frosted Glass; Abyss; Winter Poems; Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012-2018, Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020, and Fractured Mosaic.

With over 100,000 copies of his books sold, Roy has built himself a rock-solid reputation of being a people’s author who views life and its umpteen quirks from close quarters and depicts them with a professional’s finesse in his works. Any reader who likes hard-hitting fiction that showcases life through poetic realism, cynicism, and gritty truths that one must face, can’t help but love the fictional works of Sabarna Roy, a true master at his craft. Roy’s characters are like us commoners and he deftly weaves a compelling tale around, what seems to be, our own lives. The Jury for Champions of Change Award is headed by Justice K.G. Balakrishnan (Former CJI and Former Chairman NHRC) and the Jury members include former Supreme Court Judges. About Champions of Change Awards An initiative of Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit recognized by Govt. of India, The Champions of Change Awards are aimed at promoting Gandhian values, cleanliness (Swachhata), community service, and social development. The Champions of Change Award comprises a certificate and a gold medal.

For more information, please log on to en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Champions_of_Change_(award). Image: Author Sabarna Roy being felicitated by Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

No restraining SII from using Covishield name for vaccine: HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to restrain Serum Institute of India Private Limited from using the name Covishield for its vaccine against COVID-19 noting that such an order would create confusion and disruption in the vaccine adm...

Lockdown in Chandigarh on Wednesday

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Chandigarh administration on Tuesday announced a one-day lockdown in the city on Ram Navami on Wednesday.The decision was taken by UT Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore, said an official spokesper...

Carter Bays, co-creator of 'How I Met Your Mother' set to release debut novel

Carter Bays, who is the co-creator of the Emmy-winning series How I Met Your Mother, is all set to release his debut novel after inking a deal with the US publisher Dutton Books. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his upcoming book, The M...

Jammu and Kashmir reports highest single-day spike of 2,030 COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,030 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which includes 352 travellers, taking the infection tally in the union territory past 1.50 lakh, officials said here.They said eight more fatalities...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021