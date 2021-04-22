UP panchayat polls: Police take preventive action against 60,000 people in a month

The Uttar Pradesh police has taken preventive action against around 60,000 people in the last one month to ensure the peaceful conduct of panchayat elections here, a senior official said Thursday.

These people were asked to appear before the Additional District Magistrate (ADM)/Sub divisional Magistrate (SDM), and take the pledge that they would not cause any disturbance during the elections, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipin Tada said.

Out of the 60,000 people, about 5,200 did not appear in the court and did not sign the bond, following which warrants were issued against them, he said, adding 143 of them were arrested on Wednesday.

There are six tehsils -- Ballia, Rasda, Belthara road, Sikanderpur, Bansdeeh and Bairia -- where people appeared and signed the bond that they would not breach the peace during elections.

Ballia will go to polls in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections on April 26.

