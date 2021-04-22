Pondicherry varsity to remain shut from April 23 to 27 after staff test COVID positive

Pondicherry University will remain closed from April 23 to 27 after a section of staff and faculty tested positive for Covid-19.

A release from the Registrar in charge of the University said that some of the students had also been found to be infected by the virus at the end of examination of samples.

As a precautionary measure to prevent spread of the scourge, the University would remain closed till April 27 from Friday.

All the students staying in hostels were asked to vacate and return home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)