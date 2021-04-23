Takalkar Edhub Joins Hands with Extramarks to Revolutionise Coaching Industry

Partnership aims at helping students excel in academics with top quality faculty and live class platform • Takalkar students to gain Pan-India exposure through Extramarkstestings and ranking methodology • Takalkar network of educators across Maharashtra to get Pan-India exposure through tie-up with Extramarks In order to drive rich tech enablement in the coaching industry, and help quality coaching education reach an unprecedented number of students, Takalkar Classes, the prime coaching institute of Pune, has joined hands with Extramarks, the leading global Edtech giant. Through this collaboration, Takalkar Classes seek to enter the digital coaching domain, and impart the digital learning expertise which Extramarks has built over the years, to students throughout Maharashtra, thus empowering them to reach their dream academic and career destinations.

This partnership between Extramarks and Takalkar Classes looks at harnessing the advantages of online learning, and creating an ecosystem of excellence which more and more students can access. Not just Test Prep, Takalkar is also looking at extending their academic expertise to school students from grades 6th and above with their faculty led lectures and doubt solving sessions. The brand is looking at helping school students excel in academics with top quality faculty conducting lectures using Extramarks Live Class platform and with the help of Extramarks Smart Learning Content. As for the JEE and NEET aspirants, students enrolled with Takalkar Classes will be able to gain greater pan-India exposure and rigorous practice through National Level Weekly Test Series by Extramarks, which come along with in-depth reports and instant peer rankings. Also, Extramarks 'adaptive testing platform' will come to be of major help to students, which progressively enhances difficulty level, based on student performance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ritvik Kulshrestha, CEO of Extramarks Education, said, "We are excited with the partnership with Takalkar Classes, through which Extramarks learning content and services will be helping more students realise their academic potential. Through our Test Prep solutions and Go-To-School program, we have already seen the power and potential of digital to transform the way learning happens in the country. In dire situations created by the pandemic, Extramarks students were able to pursue their studies with ease. The same is what we hope to achieve for Takalkar students with this partnership." Mr. Sheetal Patil, Director, Takalkar Classes, shared, ''In the new world order, education without technology and learner friendly content is incomplete. Having realised this, Takalkar Classes has partnered with Extramarks. This partnership will enable Takalkar Classes to provide additional academic excellence and expand the network of educators across Maharashtra." Takalkar Classes has been recognized as Pune's Top Coaching Class by the Times of India Group. In their 35 years of operations, Takalkar Classes has reached over 1 lakh students, through their 20 centers in Pune. All these 20 centers are led by women edupreneurs. The institute has always supported innovations to create the best in-class learning experience for their students. After gaining popularity and credibility among students in Pune, Takalkar is keen to diversify their student base pan-Maharashtra. For this, they have launched the ambitious TASK project – Takalkar Atmanirbhar Shikshan Karyakram – in collaboration with Extramarks.

For this project, TASK Gurus will be appointed pan-Maharashtra, who will employ tech-enabled high quality educational content for K-12 students and ensure a superior end user experience, thereby achieving academic excellence. The partnership with Extramarks will empower this digital initiative with tech-enablement and rich media-based learning content.

Extramarks Education has built a name for itself as the foremost creator and provider of digital learning content in India and beyond. Extramarks Test Prep solutions have been created under the guidance of veteran JEE and NEET faculties, with several years of experience at producing top ranks. Extramarks has also revamped their JEE Prep App, through which, rigorous practice material is being provided to students, based on several categories of questions – high ranking, trending, subject based and difficulty level based. This app also provides personalized recommendations to students, based on their performance and what more needs to be done to excel in the highly competitive JEE paper. Extramarks – The Learning App, and Extramarks Live Class platform is the preferred choice of multitudes of students for K-12 academic excellence.

Through this partnership, Takalkar and Extramarks want students to experience, learn and grow through their courses and value-added solutions, and build a solid base of education. The integration of cutting-edge technology in learning is aimed at not just making education effective, but also enhancing the application and creative skills of students.

To know more: https://takalkarclasses.com/ https://www.extramarks.com/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)