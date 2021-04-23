Karnataka DyCM directs officials not to force students in hostels to vacate

Karnataka DyCM directs officials not to force students in hostels to vacatePTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-04-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 19:20 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday directed officials of the higher education department not to force students residing in hostels to vacate.
''Students who are residing in hostels and pursuing Engineering, Diploma, Polytechnic, UG & PG examinations should not be forcefully vacated from the respective college hostels.Instead, all facilities including food should be continued until the examinations are completed,'' Narayan tweeted.
The Deputy Chief Minister, who holds the Higher Education portfolio, further said he has instructed the college administration to ensure special attention and safety measures to be taken by the colleges to enforce strict COVID-19 guidelines.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA
