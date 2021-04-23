Eminent physicist, former UGC chief Arun Nigavekar dead

Eminent physicist, former UGC chief Arun Nigavekar deadPTI | Pune | Updated: 23-04-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 22:41 IST
Noted educationist and former chairperson of University Grants Commission Arun Nigavekar died following prolonged illness at his residence in Pune, his family said on Friday.
He was 79.
Nigavekar, an eminent physicist, was UGC chairperson from 2000 to 2005 and was vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University from 1998 to 2000.
He played a key role in establishing the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) as its founder- director.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar condoled Nigavekar's death and said a ''star'' from the education field was lost.
