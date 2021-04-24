Left Menu

Jadavpur University to remain close till May 3

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 13:34 IST
Jadavpur University authorities on Saturday announced that the institution will remain closed till May 3 due to sudden spike of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal.

JU Registrar Snehamanju Basu told PTI only basic emergency services, required for giving logistical support to online classes and running administrative work on the virtual mode for the time being, will be run from the campus with the presence of very few staff who will be given all necessary protection to avert contamination.

The institution will remain closed from April 24 to May 3, officials said.

The move followed several members of the university faculty and other staff being infected with the virus in past couple of days as the varsity had opened its administrative building which is the hub of academic activities and many faculty members and top official's attended the office as COVID-19 cases had dipped in the state in past months.

''With the sudden rise, we need to break the chain.

Hence the decision. We are also sanitising all the buildings and blocks in an extensive manner,'' Basu said.

All the senior functionaries including Vice-Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das, Basu herself, faculty members are working from home.

A senior functionary of Jadavpur University Teachers Association said to their knowledge university authority will review the situation on May 3 and take decision about whether the campus can be opened for academic and administrative works with 50 per cent attendance, based on the emerging situation.

