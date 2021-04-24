Left Menu

Maha minister meets Guv to discuss online varsity exams

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 20:31 IST
Maha minister meets Guv to discuss online varsity exams
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Saturday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to apprise him of the decision to conduct online examinations in 13 state-run universities amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Speaking to reporters, Samant said the governor had given his approval to the decision, adding that the procedures to assess the answer sheet as well as declaration of results were also discussed during the meeting.

He said Gondwana University in Gadchiroli in Vidarbha managed to conduct online exams before other universities despite the belief that it would be a ''geographical challenge''.

Asked by the media about Ahmednagar BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil reportedly carrying Remdesivir from Delhi to his home district amid a shortage of the injections, Samant said the matter should be probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-SCBA vice president succumbs to COVID-19

Former Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA vice president and senior advocate V Shekhar succumbed to COVID-19 at a private hospital here on Saturday.He was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Okhla.Shekhar was currently the vice president of ...

India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy bereaved

Indias women team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthys mother, Cheluvambda Devi has died due to COVID-19. The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mothers demise on Saturday.Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my A...

Wall of flowers marks Armenia's remembrance of mass deaths

Armenians on Saturday streamed to the hilltop complex memorializing the victims of massacres, deportations and forced marches under the rule of Ottoman Turkey.Many laid flowers around the eternal flame at the complex in the capital of Yerev...

Soccer-Watford seal Premier League promotion with victory over Millwall

Watford secured promotion to the Premier League on Saturday with two games to spare, after a 1-0 win over Millwall in the second-tier Championship at Vicarage Road.Ismaila Sarrs 11th-minute penalty proved enough as Watford guaranteed one of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021