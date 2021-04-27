Left Menu

DR Congo: ‘Relentless’ violence worsening plight of children in Ituri province

A recent spike in inter-community violence in the eastern province of Ituri in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is worsening the plight of children there, the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, said on Monday, urging greater international support.

UN News | Updated: 27-04-2021 02:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 02:07 IST
DR Congo: ‘Relentless’ violence worsening plight of children in Ituri province

UNICEF and humanitarian organizations have repeatedly warned about the violence, which includes machete attacks and sexual assaults.

A desperate humanitarian crisis

Jean Metenier, UNICEF’s Senior Coordinator for Eastern DRC, said the agency will continue to raise the alarm to prevent the world from becoming numb to what he described as a desperate humanitarian crisis.

“Every day, children and their rights are undermined through relentless violence and grave rights violations, displacement, rising food insecurity, and lack of access to pretty much every basic service, including schooling”, he stated.

“We say it over and again: we need the international community to step up, as our work is barely scratching the surface of needs.”

Violations and displacement

UNICEF said nearly 175 grave violations have occurred across Ituri since January, such as recruitment of children into armed groups, killing and maiming of children, sexual violence and attacks on schools and hospitals.

In most cases, humanitarians were denied full access to the areas most affected by violence in Djugu and Irumu territories.

The attacks have displaced a large number of people, UNICEF said, and more than 275 children, including 118 girls, have been separated from their parents.

Ituri has a total population of 5.7 million people. It is estimated that more than 1.6 million people across the province are displaced, and 2.8 million are in need of some form of emergency assistance.

Step up support

UNICEF shared data on the full extent of the crisis there. More than 100,000 children under five suffer severe acute malnutrition: a direct consequence of food insecurity that is affecting nearly 800,000 people, while attacks on schools have affected around 400,000 children aged six to 11.

Although the UN agency has provided non-food and hygiene items to more than 8,000 people in South Irumu territory - and is mobilizing partners in areas such as child protection, water, sanitation, and health - these efforts will not be enough to meet the immense needs.

UNICEF is calling for aid agencies and donors to continue supporting response in the DRC, noting that its 2021 humanitarian appeal for $384.4 million is less than 20 per cent funded.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Samsung partners with Korean operators to power PS-LTE network in 700MHz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela keen on J&J vaccine but seeks details on side effects, official says

Venezuela is interested in acquiring the Johnson Johnson coronavirus vaccine for its inoculation campaign, parliament chief Jorge Rodriguez said on Monday, adding that authorities want to know more about its side effects. The COVAX global ...

Tesla edges past Wall Street revenue target, boosted by regulatory credits, China demand

Electric carmaker Tesla Inc marginally beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday boosted by a jump in environmental credit sales to other automakers and robust demand from China. Sales of regulatory permits were high...

U.S. Homeland Security to investigate domestic extremism in its ranks

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will investigate the potential threat of domestic violent extremism within its own ranks, the department said on Monday. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas did not say what prompted the internal review...

UPDATE 3-Tesla edges past Wall Street revenue target, boosted by regulatory credits, China demand

Tesla Inc marginally beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday boosted by record deliveries, robust demand from China and environmental credit sales.Tesla posted record deliveries in the first quarter despite a globa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021