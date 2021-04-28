Former DU professor N K Bhattacharya passes away

Former Delhi University professor and human rights activist N K Bhattacharya has passed away, according to a statement.

He was the convener of Jan Hastakshep, a citizen's forum, based here, the organisation said.

''We lost a great human rights activists and a good human being,'' the statement issued by Jan Hastakshep said. The Indian Federation of Trade Unions paid tributes to Bhattacharya and remembered him as a fighter for human rights.

Bhattacharya died here on Monday and it is learnt that his daughter died of COVID-19 three days ago, it said in a statement. In its statement, Jan Hastakshep said, ''He could not bear the loss of his daughter at this advanced age.'' PTI SLB ANB ANB

