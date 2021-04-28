Left Menu

Madhusudan Law College in Odisha becomes university

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 28-04-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 17:37 IST
Madhusudan Law College in Odisha becomes university

Madhusudan Law College, one of the oldest law institutes in Odisha and India, was upgraded to the status of a university on Wednesday, an official said.

Named after ''Utkal Gaurav'' Madhusudan Das, a great legislator and journalist of the 19th century, the institute at Cuttack will be known as Madhusudan Law University from this day, when the state observes his birth anniversary.

Professor Kamaljeet Singh, who was appointed its vice-chancellor, said that it is an opportunity for him to establish the institute as one of the best universities in the region.

''No institution can make any progress without the collective responsibility of the society. I, therefore, appeal to all stakeholders, particularly to all former principals, teachers and students of this great institution to extend their support and cooperation for the new university,'' Singh said while addressing the media.

Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo was present when the new vice-chancellor took charge.

The history of the institute can be traced back to 1869 when a diploma course in law was introduced to the Ravenshaw Collegiate School, Cuttack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Guests flock to Dutch cafe terraces as lockdown eases

Lisa Gerritsen and Eva Diks were the first guests in six months to be served at Cafe Le Journal on The Neude square in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Wednesday.First in a long line waiting to be seated, they chose a table in the sun, ordered ...

UP: 4 held for remdesivir black-marketing, NSA charges likely

Four people were arrested in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Wednesday for alleged black-marketing of remdesivir injection, which is in shortage amid an increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, police said.The roles of a contractual e...

Ukraine's acting energy minister appointed as Naftogaz head -statement

Ukraines acting energy minister Yuriy Vitrenko has been appointed head of state-run energy firm Naftogaz, the government said on Wednesday.It said in a statement that former Naftogaz chief Andriy Kobolyev had been dismissed after the compan...

Unions to protest on May Day, demand free universal vaccination

A joint platform of 10 central trade unions on Wednesday decided to press the government for free universal vaccination, Rs 7,500 per month cash transfer for poor families and free 10 kg ration for them, among others, during the pandemic. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021